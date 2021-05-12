Zacks: Analysts Expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $221.93 Million

Analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will post sales of $221.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.80 million to $273.00 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $110.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $888.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $702.97 million to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $986.97 million, with estimates ranging from $809.65 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LPI shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:LPI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,522. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $510.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 4.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,131,000 after buying an additional 38,082 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 143,468 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 2,340.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $2,828,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

