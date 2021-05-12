Zacks: Analysts Expect EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EyeGate Pharmaceuticals.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $16.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.02. 30,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,479. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $28.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a focus on the eye and nervous system in the United States. It develops PP-001, a clinical stage dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitor that has been developed in two clinical-stage ophthalmic formulations, consisting of PaniJect that is in Phase Ia/IIb clinical trial for multiple diseases that affect the posterior region of the eye, including non-infectious posterior uveitis and diabetic macular edema; and PaniDrop, which is in Phase I safety study for multiple diseases that affect the ocular surface and anterior region of the eye, comprising of allergic conjunctivitis, viral conjunctivitis, and dry eye disease.

