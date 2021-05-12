Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to Announce $1.46 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.51. Tyler Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $5.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.67.

NYSE TYL traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $394.02. 208,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,650. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.33. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $319.58 and a 1 year high of $479.79. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.47, for a total value of $6,064,110.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 79,753 shares in the company, valued at $37,202,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

