Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to Post $1.69 EPS

Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to announce $1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the lowest is $1.58. Merck & Co., Inc. posted earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $247,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 103,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 85,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average of $78.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

