Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Analysts expect Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grubhub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.03. Grubhub reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grubhub will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grubhub.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GRUB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price target on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

In related news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $107,955.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,187.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,475 shares of company stock worth $1,324,333 in the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Grubhub by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Grubhub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Grubhub by 2,496.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grubhub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Grubhub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRUB opened at $64.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Grubhub has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

