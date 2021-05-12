Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.81). Express posted earnings of ($1.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $430.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.61 million. Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Express by 3.6% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,275,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,226,000 after buying an additional 218,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Express by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after buying an additional 743,195 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Express by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,131 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Express stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,362,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,271,264. The company has a market cap of $200.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41. Express has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $13.97.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

