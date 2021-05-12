Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cohen & Steers’ earnings. Cohen & Steers reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cohen & Steers.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNS. Sidoti raised Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,230,000 after acquiring an additional 69,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,635,000 after acquiring an additional 293,486 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. 44.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNS traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.21. The stock had a trading volume of 120,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,378. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average of $68.38. Cohen & Steers has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

