Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $229.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will post $229.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $222.43 million to $238.00 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $188.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $863.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $857.05 million to $872.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $989.77 million, with estimates ranging from $973.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $726,895.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,895.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000.

BOOT traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $72.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,212. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $75.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.