Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $229.01 Million

Posted by on May 12th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will post $229.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $222.43 million to $238.00 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $188.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $863.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $857.05 million to $872.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $989.77 million, with estimates ranging from $973.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Several research analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $726,895.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,895.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000.

BOOT traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $72.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,212. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $75.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.