Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will report sales of $184.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $222.84 million and the lowest is $162.21 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $43.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 329.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $766.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $702.65 million to $876.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.22.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $287.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.42. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $18.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,912.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

