Yellow Road Trading Down 37.8% This Week (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for $3.86 or 0.00006744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Yellow Road has traded down 37.8% against the U.S. dollar. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $308,039.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.02 or 0.00672765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00070771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00250184 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003973 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $663.23 or 0.01158896 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00032364 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,009,091 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

