Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Yandex by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $40,287,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $218,989,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Yandex by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,775,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,549,000 after acquiring an additional 331,167 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YNDX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 186.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average of $65.61. Yandex has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

