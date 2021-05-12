Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,772 shares of company stock worth $2,800,815 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Xylem by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,676,000 after buying an additional 148,159 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Xylem by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Xylem by 808.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,076,000 after buying an additional 227,960 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Xylem by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Xylem by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 46,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL stock traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,741. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $121.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.91, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

