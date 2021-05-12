XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $148.38

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $148.38 and last traded at $146.76, with a volume of 802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.97 and its 200-day moving average is $119.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,853,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

