XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $164.00 at Credit Suisse Group

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $159.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.04.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO opened at $148.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.62, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $149.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.11.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645 over the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.