XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,184,000 after acquiring an additional 80,603 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,171,000 after purchasing an additional 228,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,527,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.04.

NYSE:XPO opened at $148.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.97 and a 200 day moving average of $119.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.62, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $149.89.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

