XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Get XPeng alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. VTB Capital raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.02. XPeng has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of XPeng by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,233,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,117,000 after purchasing an additional 448,048 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,000 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in XPeng by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,700 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth $91,576,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth about $79,740,000.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPeng (XPEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.