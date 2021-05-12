Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. On average, analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $204.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,073.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

