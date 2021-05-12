Xend Finance (XEND) Price Tops $0.72

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Xend Finance has a market cap of $14.32 million and $1.73 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.14 or 0.00650741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00070168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.79 or 0.00250097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $658.80 or 0.01145842 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00032063 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

