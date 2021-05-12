Xebec Adsorption (XBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$4.06 on Wednesday. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of C$3.01 and a 1 year high of C$11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of C$621.94 million and a P/E ratio of -12.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.52.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XBC shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.93.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

