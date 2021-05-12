Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Given a C$5.20 Price Target by Cormark Analysts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) has been given a C$5.20 price objective by Cormark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 47.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XBC. Raymond James lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities cut Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.45.

Shares of CVE:XBC opened at C$9.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.71. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a one year low of C$1.74 and a one year high of C$10.47.

In other news, Director Kurt Sorschak bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.23 per share, with a total value of C$338,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 312,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,321,525.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

