WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Raised to $44.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,229. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. WW International has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $38.36.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that WW International will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of WW International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $4,248,123.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,679,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,188,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 548,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,179 in the last three months. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in WW International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the first quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of WW International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

