Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WYGPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worley from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Worley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th.

Get Worley alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WYGPY opened at $8.88 on Friday. Worley has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3752 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Worley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.