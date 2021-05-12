Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CFO Sells $821,520.00 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.66. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 379.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workiva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

