Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.11

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.11 and traded as high as $13.13. Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 10,101 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRWSY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

