Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Sells 9,350 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 4.3% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 48,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $729,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,054,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $498,931,000 after buying an additional 230,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 49.7% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,798,000 after buying an additional 17,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $7.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.47. 201,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,978,272. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.61 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $283.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.65.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Macquarie raised their price objective on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.