Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.04 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,000. Alibaba Group makes up about 2.9% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.52.

BABA traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $221.09. The company had a trading volume of 303,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,850,734. The company has a market capitalization of $598.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.26 and a 200-day moving average of $250.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $194.03 and a one year high of $319.32.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.