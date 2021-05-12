Winch Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,145 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.0% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.10. 128,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,471,817. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.45 billion, a PE ratio of 77.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.31.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

