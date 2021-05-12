Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $133,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 257.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 243,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,792,777. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.