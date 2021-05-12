Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) PT Raised to $265.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $221.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WLTW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.57.

Shares of WLTW opened at $264.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

