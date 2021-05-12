Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Sets New 12-Month High at $191.02

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $191.02 and last traded at $190.28, with a volume of 7258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.55 and a 200-day moving average of $132.01.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 48.76%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,703,100.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $85,456,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after purchasing an additional 707,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,613,000 after buying an additional 228,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 209.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,701,000 after buying an additional 206,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

