William Blair Weighs in on Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

VRSK opened at $175.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $151.18 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,565.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,012 shares of company stock worth $4,690,712 in the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

