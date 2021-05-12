William Blair Weighs in on Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

NYSE:PBH opened at $47.11 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,392,000 after buying an additional 2,255,681 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,236,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,677 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 202,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,911,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.