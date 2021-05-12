William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.73 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRL. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $320.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.06. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $157.39 and a 12 month high of $349.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $120,525,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after buying an additional 221,598 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $45,033,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,577,000 after buying an additional 104,440 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 226,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,495,000 after buying an additional 90,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,691,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,538 shares of company stock valued at $37,034,168. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

