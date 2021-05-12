William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Insulet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PODD. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Insulet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.93.

PODD opened at $229.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.65 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet has a 52 week low of $164.40 and a 52 week high of $306.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 281.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

