William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. William Blair also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

Shares of ELAN opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $34.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average is $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 67,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,567 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 951,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

