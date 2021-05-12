WidePoint (WYY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, May 14th. Analysts expect WidePoint to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.39 million.

Get WidePoint alerts:

Shares of WYY stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WidePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

In other WidePoint news, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 10,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $99,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,956 shares in the company, valued at $500,336.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations in North America and Europe. It offers TM2 solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.