WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,730. The stock has a market cap of $307.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

