Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on June 3rd

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Wheaton Precious Metals has increased its dividend payment by 27.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $57.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.