Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) SVP Adrian M. Blocker Sells 129,913 Shares

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $5,192,622.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adrian M. Blocker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.69 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.