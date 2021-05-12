Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.71

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.71 and last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WBK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.4497 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Westpac Banking by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 72,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 56,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

