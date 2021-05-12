Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.
WBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Macquarie lowered shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 10.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 65,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 260,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.4497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio is 33.83%.
Westpac Banking Company Profile
Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.
See Also: Bid-Ask Spread
Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.