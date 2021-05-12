Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

WBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Macquarie lowered shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 10.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 65,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 260,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WBK stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,761. Westpac Banking has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.4497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio is 33.83%.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.