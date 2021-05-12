Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $22.16. Approximately 55,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,687,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $3,922,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 85.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,330,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,738,000 after buying an additional 613,348 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 2,731.8% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 552,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after buying an additional 532,700 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

