WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Given New $125.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WCC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.78.

WCC stock opened at $106.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. WESCO International has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $111.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $51,618.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,211.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 7,750.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,625 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

