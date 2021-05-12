WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Given New $125.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WCC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.78.
WCC stock opened at $106.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. WESCO International has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $111.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.43.
In other WESCO International news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $51,618.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,211.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 7,750.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,625 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
