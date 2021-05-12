WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for WESCO International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WCC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.78.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $106.25 on Monday. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $111.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in WESCO International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,901,000 after purchasing an additional 167,807 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,834,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

In other WESCO International news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $51,618.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,211.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $66,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,757.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,961 shares of company stock worth $491,360. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

