Wells Fargo & Company Increases Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $115.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

NYSE SPB opened at $92.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.24 and its 200-day moving average is $78.12. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $97.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 120,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after buying an additional 38,445 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth $41,076,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

