Wells Fargo & Company Increases Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $115.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.54% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.
NYSE SPB opened at $92.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.24 and its 200-day moving average is $78.12. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $97.27.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 120,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after buying an additional 38,445 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth $41,076,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Spectrum Brands Company Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
