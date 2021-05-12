Wells Fargo & Company Boosts International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $160.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s previous close.

IFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.32.

IFF opened at $138.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $147.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

