Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP.UN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE: BEP.UN) recently:

5/5/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$59.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$50.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$54.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$54.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$54.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities to C$58.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:BEP.UN traded down C$1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$42.30. The stock had a trading volume of 107,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,740. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$59.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.68. The firm has a market cap of C$11.63 billion and a PE ratio of -41.07. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a twelve month low of C$36.23 and a twelve month high of C$63.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -120.78%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

