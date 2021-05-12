Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.07). Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.70) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.52 EPS.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%.

GBT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $37.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,232.6% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 143,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 132,876 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,792,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.