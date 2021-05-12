Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 226 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 32.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 21.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 38.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 81.4% in the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

PDD opened at $125.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.30 and a 200-day moving average of $150.43. The company has a market capitalization of $154.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.27 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.