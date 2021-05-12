Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,710 ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Separately, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,859,000.

IDOG stock opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.42.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG)

